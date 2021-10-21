Bart Everson for New Orleans City Council

"We humans are putting so much carbon in the atmosphere that it’s causing the entire planet to warm up. The consequences for our low-lying city, and for all of southern Louisiana, are already being felt. The climate crisis must be at the forefront of our civic dialog and action. We have to deal with the problems we’re currently experiencing, such as increased flooding, while at the same time we must take bold action to stop global warming. We have to stop putting so much carbon in the air. In short, we have to change our way of living.

"The good news is that we have the know-how. The problem is that we lack the political will. That’s why I’m running. My campaign will be focused on strengthening the movement for ecological sanity, a collective vision that integrates social justice, grassroots democracy, and nonviolence."

