Bart Everson: they like me

This week, I'll let Antigravity magazine do the talking.



For those outside the local area, let me explain that Antigravity is a little free monthly publication that I absolutely love. Their Voter Education Guide is a regular feature and consulted by a surprisingly wide spectrum of people.



30 October 2021 Antigravity article

Rounding out this race is I’m-here-too-guys Bart Everson. Everson is a member of the Green Party—which has endorsed him—and is running on a primarily climate-focused platform. Everson says his number-one priority if elected would be to “hold Entergy accountable.” In response to our survey, he calls for deprivatization and/or demonopolization of city utilities, and rightfully points out how low-income households in New Orleans bear some of the highest energy rates in the nation. He says he wants to invest in community solar power as a means to lower rates and move towards cleaner energy reliance. Everson is a member of the Greater New Orleans Interfaith Climate Coalition (he is on hiatus for his candidacy in this race), which brought a recently-accepted recommendation to the Ethics Review Board that city officials should not be able to accept donations or money from the utilities they regulate.

Everson works at Xavier University and produced Rox, a public access TV program in the 90s, which he claims was the first TV show on the internet. Everson’s claim proves difficult to dispute, and in this latest edition of actual-real-facts-about-New-Orleans-political-candidates-too-wild-to-be-made-up, his own involvement began after he was court-ordered to complete community service at the station following an arrest for streaking.

In response to our survey questions, Everson said he supports the decriminalizaton of sex work, as well as all recreational drugs, adding that he supports a harm-reduction approach to drug use. In response to a question about landlords, he said “Our system whereby land can be owned by non-resident landlords does not serve us well, as revealed after Katrina. Ownership without occupation is tyranny.”

SUMMARY: Most of the candidates said the “right things” in response to our survey questions and in debates. They all came out in support of decriminalizing sex work, and spoke about regulating and holding Entergy accountable. But Bart Everson’s responses are not in the same contention with past actions and monies received as his opponents. We like him, but he’s a long shot for this race.