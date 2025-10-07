Fascism American Style

Breaking: ICE Concentration Camps

It's The Genocide Stupid

Food delivery worker escapes ICE in downtown Chicago

Blackhawk helicopters terrorize in Chicago

ICE Escalates Violence in Broadview - Journalist Arrested

ICE Fires Chemical Weapon at Reporter in Unprovoked Attack

Sweeping ICE Raid Shakes Small New York Town as Dozens Remain ‘Disappeared’

Scores of diplomats walk out In protest of Netanyahu speech at the UN General assembly – Middle East Eye

Netanyahu boast of crippling Hezbollah - The National News

Israeli Terror in Lebanon: Inside the Pager Attacks BT Documentary Exclusive - Breakthrough News

Italy strikes again

Jewish Activists Block Brooklyn Bridge, Demanding Arms Embargo on Israel

We've Got The Power!

All is not lost--if we keep up the pressure on the fascists in charge and keep using our power for the good of all. We can do this. Free Palestine! Free yourselves!

THE REVOLUTION CONTINUES





KIMBERLIE’S SUBSTACK

Former Marine Puts Down Her Arms and Sets Sail to Gaza on Humanitarian Mission

Israel Threatens to Intercept the Flotilla

KIMBERLIE KRANICH

At 11:24 AM today, I received a message on Signal from Jessica Clotfelter, a former Marine and resident of Windsor, Illinois who is at sea on a small boat to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid. She is part of the fleet of 50 boats on the Global Sumud Flotilla. The flotilla is trying to break Israel’s blockade of aid to the Palestinian people they have been murdering for 724 days.

Food reaches Gaza!!