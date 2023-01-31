February 2023 Greenstar

Working toward a future where people and planet are valued, and our government represents all of us

Organization Turns Passion into Action

By Beth Scroggin, Green Party of Chester County

After serving on the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) Steering Committee for over five years, I am taking a step back and allowing room for new leadership to step forth. I officially joined the Green Party in 2016, founding the Green Party of Chester County after seeing my efforts in the Bernie Sanders campaign sabotaged by establishment Democrats.

Organization is probably my greatest strength, and I was proud to put that strength to use in such a meaningful role. Organization helps turn passion into action! What I have learned in my five years on the GPPA Steering Committee is that passion and commitment to shared values are essential for overcoming obstacles. As a small party which refuses to accept corporate funding, we are at a disadvantage in a country that allows endless corporate influence in politics. Well-funded politicians and corporations masquerading as special-interest groups would love to see us fail. Commitment to what unites us (Our Four Pillars -- Ecological Wisdom, Grassroots Democracy, Social Justice/Equal Opportunity, and Nonviolence) and turning that passion into action is what will make us successful...

PA Green News

By Chris Robinson

Green Party Will Solve Hunger in PA

More than ten percent of the U.S. is experiencing food insecurity. People of color are twice as likely to have issues with food. The numbers in 2019 were: Blacks - 19.1%, Hispanic – 15.6%, and Whites – 7.9%. Looking at education, neighbors with no high school diploma were at 27%.

“During 2020 there were 1,772,340 of our PA neighbors living with food insecurity (including 537,080 children),” warns Chris Robinson (Philadelphia), a GPPA delegate. “The average PA food insecurity rate was more than 13 percent (childhood rate more than 20 percent), according to the most recent statistics from the PA Department of Agriculture.”

The following 49 PA counties have food insecurity higher than or equal to the U.S. average of 10 percent...

National Green News

Edited by David Ochmanowicz Jr

Long Road of U.S. Repression

Webinar Courtesy of Gateway Greens

Since its creation, the U.S. has sought to crush those working for social justice and against war. From the beginning, there has been a struggle between those who work to produce wealth vs. those who hoard it.

Throughout history, the Democratic Party and its Republican twin have been at the center of every type of repression. Suffering has been incredibly intense by peoples of Africa, Latin America and Asia whose bodies and wealth have been stolen.

Webinar from 1/11/23. Speakers included: Madelyn Hoffman, Co-chair, Green Party Peace Action Committee; Kim Scipes, Professor Emeritus, Purdue University Northwest; Don Fitz, Outreach Coordinator, Green Party of St. Louis; Jesse Todd, Alderman, St. Louis City Ward 18; Omali Yeshitela, Chairman, African People’s Socialist Party; Carla “Coffee” Wright (moderator) is candidate for alderperson, St. Louis City Ward 11.

Honoring The Socialist Legacy of MLK

This MLK Day, conservatives and liberals everywhere will sing the praises of America's most notorious civil rights leader while at the same time completely ignoring Dr. King's strong adherence to democratic socialism which stemmed from his Christian faith. The christo-fascists in the GOP will be especially susceptible to this hypocrisy, posting MLK quotes about love and equality while at the same time pushing through legislation which aims to harm LGBTQ+ communities and pregnant people in the name of Christian values. Socialism, however, is much more in line with the teachings of Jesus than the conservatism and christo-fascism of the GOP...

Yalies, local groups push for Ranked-Choice Voting

Yale students have joined forces with local organizations to push for ranked-choice voting in federal, state and local elections — an initiative that is gaining ground as the state government considers new legislation...

Global Green News

Edited by Hal Brown

U.N. Chief Denounces the “Deplorable State” of the World

Activists Demonstrate in Germany Against the Extension of Coal Mine

...Environmental activists...accused security forces of having “violently” repressed their demonstration...which degenerated into clashes in which dozens of police and demonstrators were injured...

Krakow, Poland, to Reduce Number of Cars to Improve Air Quality

...Air pollution causes 45,000 premature deaths a year in the country. It is to reduce pollution that the city has decided to ban old vehicles on almost all these streets from next year. Krakow will gradually reduce the number of vehicles allowed in the city. Once fully implemented in 2026, only petrol cars built after 2000 and diesels built after 2010 will be able to drive...

GPPA Meeting Dates for 2023

All State Web Conferences will begin promptly at noon.



Sunday, March 12, via Zoom.

Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, location to be announced.

Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, location to be announced.

Sunday, November 12, via Zoom.

