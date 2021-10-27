Final Canvass for Kearni Warren

Election Day Help Needed

We will be making one last group canvassing push this weekend to help elect Kearni Warren for Chester City Council. Meet us in the parking lot of the J Lewis Crozer Library @ 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th. Please fill out this brief form to RSVP.

Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to this cause. Together, we will shine a light on a brighter future for Chester next Tuesday.

Election Day

Please consider joining us on election day. This November 2nd will no doubt be a historical one, and we would love for you to be a part of it with us.

Please sign up for a time slot here. If you cannot work an entire time slot, please specify how long you can volunteer. Thank you again for your dedication to Team Kearni!

Best,

David DeMarco

Campaign Manager

The People For Kearni

www.warren4chester.com