We won't get (fossil) fooled again

Among the dire consequences erupting from the conflict in Ukraine, the austerity and insecurity resulting from the disruption of fossil fuel sources is a reminder of how foolish we are to remain addicted to oil, gas and other forms of dirty energy.

It brings an even greater sense of urgency to this year's Earth Day to May Dayorganizing, which you can support today with a generous contribution to the Green Party. The Green Party's plan for re-routing military spending into an Eco-Socialist Green New Deal would benefit the 99% in our country while signaling a commitment to peace and climate justice to the rest of the world.

o raise awareness about Earth Day to May Day, we want to put April Fools' Day (April 1st, in case you didn't know 😉) to good use with some April Fool / Fossil Fool memes on social media and in the news. We would love your ideas and submissions! Email to [email protected]

Save the date! Join an Earth Day to May Day online organizing session on Monday, April 11 at 9pm ET for ways to participate in the campaign! Registration details will be available soon — email [email protected] with any questions and local Earth Day to May Day plans.

As the destructive forces of militarism, greed and fascism converge to threaten our lives and this planet, it is essential we bring together the movements for peace, environmental justice and the liberation of all peoples to win a just and sustainable world. Help Green candidates represent those movements in the electoral arena by donating today.

