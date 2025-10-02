Friends, Now's the Time! New Green Platform for People and Planet

Now's the Time! Actionable Green Resistance

Autumn is here in Massachusetts, and a new start for the Green-Rainbow Party (GRP) has entered the chat. Through the summer, your fellow Greens have been working hard to create a new platform for the GRP. We are meeting this weekend with all our Mass Green members for a community potluck and to ratify our new platform. Join us! Register today for this new chapter in our history to move forward and become more resilient in the fight for a liberated future.

During these times of fascism and climate crisis, we face more challenges than ever. However, as Greens and other Leftist movements grow, we find ourselves in a unique position to build coalition and Green membership. And now's the time! Spread the word and resist with us.

Find the info for this Saturday's Platform Ratification Conference to register, see how you can write for the GRP Green Voices, see articles for environmental and human rights issues, and check out our Book of the Month!

GRP Platform Ratification Conference

For registered GRP members ONLY

Register & Sign up for the Potluck!

Saturday October 4th, 11am-3pm

Worcester Friends Meeting House

901 Pleasant St

Worcester, MA 01602

Calendar events & deadlines for month

There you'll find dates for committee and chapter meetings, and other important Green events!

Join the Slack - GRP Membership

Did you know that registered GRP membership has a Slack for internal communications? We are under construction to make it more effective, and we'd love to see you there! Contact your chapter's secretary to get involved.

Can Socialism Solve the Climate Crisis?

By Jason Hickel

'Governments globally are failing to combat climate change because they prioritise profit over the planet — for real change, the capitalist mode of production must be overhauled.'

Building More Won't Fix the Housing Crisis

By Grace Blakeley

'All over the rich world, liberal politicians are repeating the same story: housebuilding is how we fix the housing crisis. Governments come to power pledging vast housebuilding programmes, as if sheer volume could reverse decades of spiralling rents and house prices. But the uncomfortable truth is that in most countries, the problem is much deeper than under-supply.'

Write for Green Voices!

With our new website going strong, we have a news and blog section available for members to write in.

Send your interest with a focused topic proposal to our newsletter team lead Eliza on Slack!

*Word limit is 500

The Tyranny of Politeness: How Civility Became a Tool of Silence

By Jamie Guerin of the Western Mass Chapter

'There is a particular, insidious form of power that operates not through loud decrees, but through hushed tones. It is the power that prioritizes comfort over truth, and harmony over justice. This is the culture of “politeness” and “civility” as a Western, colonialist practice — a social technology designed to maintain order by punishing those who dare to name the disruptions.

At its core, this system is built on a profound inversion: when harm is done, the greatest offense is often not the harm itself, but the act of naming it.'

Book of the Month

Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility

"An engaging case for hope about the climate... and a chorus of voices calling on us to rise to the moment."