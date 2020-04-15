Tonight I tell my story from Berner to #GreenEnter

It's been one week since Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for president. Since then he has formally endorsed neo-liberal warmonger Joe Biden. Elizabeth Warren has followed suit.

I've heard this song before. My name is Kenneth Mejia and I was a Berner in 2016. After that travesty of a primary I #DemExitedand #GreenEntered, working to build my local Green Party in Los Angels, CA and winning over 41,000 votes running as a Green for U.S. Congress in 2018.

I'm inviting you to join me live, tonight at 8pm ET/5pm Pacific on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube so I can share the story of my journey from being a die-hard Sanders supporter to realizing the necessity of the Green Party's challenge to corporate, two-party rule.

We're going to talk about how we can channel all of the pain and frustration out there into building a real political revolution from the ground up, including the Green candidates and fights that need your support right now.

We have to understand that the power elite control the Democratic and Republican parties because they finance those parties. The Green Party refuses all corporate money —always has, always will— so we rely on contributions from everyday folks like you. That means we're only accountable to you and not the elites. Please contribute to the Green Party today so we can challenge the parties of War and Wall Street in every state, every election, every day.



I hope you will join me tonight and tell your friends. You've got three ways to watch: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Let's talk about how we can make the most of this moment for Grassroots Democracy! This system is breaking down all around us, leaving many desperate, in harm's way or worse. Let's change the system!

That change depends on each of us, starting with the understanding that if we don't chip in for the resources necessary to fight and win, no one else will. Please donate today.

I hope to see you tonight!

Kenneth Mejia

Los Angeles, CA