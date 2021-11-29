Giving Tuesday

We hope you’re having a safe and happy start to your holiday season.

Whether you’re a longtime Green or new to the party, we are thankful for the support that you’ve given us in 2021 and the efforts you’ve contributed towards creating a more sustainable and equitable society.

And so, for this year's #GivingTuesday on November 30th, we'd like to show our gratitude by giving you something.

That's right, we're assembling a collection of digital treats for your inbox. Be sure not to miss them!

Fresh off our 45 electoral victories in 2021, the Green Party is gearing up for an exciting 2022. If you're ready to kick off next year's victories, today, consider making a contribution of $45 now or signing up to give year-round as a Green Party Monthly Sustainer at whatever amount works for you.

However you choose to give, we’re grateful that you want to continue building a movement for people, planet, and peace over profit in 2022!

Peace,

Green Party of the United States



P.S. If you haven’t heard, three new cities adopted Ranked Choice Voting in 2021! We need RCV and proportional representation in cities across the country. Support Green candidates who will fight to win fair elections for all!