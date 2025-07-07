Gov. Hochul and the NYS Legislature must act to protect New Yorkers

The Green Party of New York strongly urges Gov. Hochul and the New York State Legislature to hold an emergency session to directly address and work to mitigate Trump’s disastrous budget bill that was just narrowly passed by Congress.

There are currently several pieces of legislation already in play where Hochul and the Democratically controlled State Legislature could fast track in a special session that will protect New Yorkers, particularly our most vulnerable neighbors.

Respond to Trump's declaration of war against immigrants by passing the New York for All Act which aims to protect immigrant communities by prohibiting local and state resources from being used to assist federal immigration enforcement, particularly in deportation efforts.

New York Health Ac t which will provide universal healthcare coverage to all New Yorkers, ensuring access to a wide range of medical services without the burden of insurance premiums or out-of-pocket costs.

Respond to the massive cuts in Medicaid by passing

Stock Transfer Tax which allows Wall Street to keep billions of dollars that belong in the State coffers to fund vital services.



Stop the rebate of the

Take action on climate to achieve the goals of the CLCPA (the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act) as detailed here Climate Can't Wait NY .

It is imperative that Governor Hochul and the NY Legislature take proactive measures in anticipation of the fallout from Trump and the GOP’s attack on working people and the poor. Widen the safety net for the most vulnerable New Yorkers by increasing the funding for anti-hunger programs, including exploring a state expansion of SNAP to offset the Trump cuts and raise the welfare basic grant and shelter allowance.

Trump and the GOP have declared war on the American people and the Democrats need to treat this as the emergency it is. “With the federal government in control of Trump and the oligarchs, it is imperative that the state legislature provide leadership to resist the imposition of authoritarian rule and the destruction of the safety net,” said Gloria Mattera, party co-chair.