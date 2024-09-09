The Green Party supports Black Lives Matter

The National Black Caucus (NBC) of the Green Party (of the United States (GP) as well as the same Green Party support the concept and message that Black Lives Matter, not because only Black lives matter but because all lives matter; we insist that the nation and the systems of our nation that are inherently racist be held accountable and until Black lives matter we cannot truly be a nation where any lives matter.

To this end the NBC and the GP encourage people to get involved in community and grassroots organizations as they vet them for relevancy, values, and goals that align with their own. Likewise we invite people to join us in the caucus and/or the Party by getting involved at local, state, regional, or national levels either in the party apparatus or on campaigns where the candidate represents your values and views.

We do not, and will not tell anyone who to affiliate with or what groups to join. We invite people to support the caucus, Party, and candidates with their time, talent, and funds. The Black Lives Matter movement is larger than any individuals or organizations. The NBC and GP are not affiliated with any of these organizations but we support and will continue to champion the message, vision, and intention towards a just, equitable, and anti-racist society.