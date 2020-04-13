Green Party of Connecticut joins Secretary of State Merrill’s call for an executive order on voting, the elections, and the covid-19 pandemic

Loosen the rules for early voting

Suspend signature gathering

HARTFORD, CT – The Green Party of Connecticut has long been an advocate for more democratic and more representative balloting laws in Connecticut, as we are an advocate for the broadest possible enfranchising of Connecticut residents. Even though we are a recognized minor party in Connecticut, our candidates must often overcome large obstacles in the form of onerous petitioning requirements just to be on the ballot.

April 10, 2020

We therefore wholeheartedly support Secretary of State Merrill’s March 28 proposal that Governor Lamont issue an Executive Order on voting and elections and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this period of pandemic and most likely in its foreseeable aftermath, the legal, medical, and practical limitations imposed on political activity threaten our democratic rights. Loosening the rules for early voting and waiving signature requirements in the major party primaries and, for minor parties, in the November general election will help to protect the right of citizens of Connecticut to vote and to vote for the candidates of their choice. Some other states, including our New England neighbor, Vermont, have similarly suspended signature gathering in order to place candidates on the ballot.