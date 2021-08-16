Green Party of Florida "Bridges of Love" End the Embargo Solidarity Event

As Carlos Lazo and fellow Puentes Del Amor (Bridges of Love) walkers complete their march from Miami to Washington D.C., the Green Party of Florida (GPFL) hosted a solidarity virtual event as a prelude to the walkers' and caravaners' arrival at Lafayette Square, across from the White House, to demand that President Biden fulfill his campaign promise: to rescind the hundreds of sanctions imposed by his immediate predecessor, to return to the path toward normalization of relations with our neighbor 90 miles off our coast begun during Biden's tenure as Vice President, and for an end to the decades old embargo.

