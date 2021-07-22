Two Green Party of Florida Unblock Cuba Solidarity Events

July 25th: 2 events! One online, one in DC

The Green Party of Florida is hosting a Livestream event on our Facebook page this Sunday, July 25 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET just before the in-person Welcome Rally that we are co-hosting at Lafayette Square in DC on July 25 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET.

IN DC:

GPFL Co-Chair Robin Harris will be speaking in DC in support of black solidarity for Unblock Cuba efforts and the Bridges of Love walkers arriving at The White House from their long journey from Miami.

ONLINE:

She will also be reporting on the latest from DC on our Facebook Livestream. Join us for an informative discussion on Cuba with Greens and allies from across the nation and beyond.

Simple action items will be shared on how to support efforts to end the economic blockade of our island neighbors that 184 countries of the world have denounced.

#UnBlockCuba, #EliminaElBloqueo!

To support our Florida Green effort in DC, go to gpfl.org/donate and choose Unblock Cuba DC in the drop-down menu. Our effort is to support US Cuban-led efforts, so please, in solidarity, sign the petition and send support to Bridges of Love at puentesdeamor.com. The Green Party of Florida has been honored to help organize events throughout Florida and in DC for Carlos Lazo and the Puentes de Amor walkers delivering petitions to The White House.

Thank you and see you on Sunday for more!

Facebook Livestream on Sunday, July 25, 1–2 PM ET at:https://fb.me/e/VGTCHZVC

Info for Lafayette Square DC Welcome Rally on Sunday, July 25, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET https://fb.me/e/NmtuDy9Q.

From the Green Party Platform:

We reject the U.S. government's economic blockade of Cuba. We ask the U.S. Congress to lift the embargo and restore normal diplomatic relations and respect for national sovereignty, and demand that the U.S. government end its veto of U.N. resolutions pertaining to Cuba.