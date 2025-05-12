Green Party of Michigan May 2025 Newsletter

The Green Party of Michigan (GPMI) is holding a statewide membership meeting today to discuss midterm elections and begin coordinating some media support.

State party officers remain doubled-up on roles and would appreciate some help. To get involved, attend our meeting today. The meeting is online - click here to register.

Dearborn Greens have established a state Arab & Muslim American Caucus and are building rapidly toward national caucus formation, with members in more than 13 states affiliating.

Wissam Charafeddine, co-founder of the caucus and co-chair of Dearborn Greens, interviewed former Detroit Public Health Director and now U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed Tuesday, May 6. The talk focused on "Dr. El-Sayed's journey as a an Arab American in U.S. politics, his reflections on identity and representation, and his bold vision for Michigan and the nation."

Washtenaw Greens - an update from Eric Borregard Community leader Linda Wan has been working with Ann Arbor's Workers Strike Back group. She would like more people to come to their local Ann Arbor monthly meeting at the Arrowwood Community Center. Click here for details.

Christy Marudas and Arron Wright have been working with a homeless group to set up tents and trailers on private land and to get them more civically engaged with Ypsilanti officials, possibly enlarging our local GP slate next year twofold if local politicians don’t do more to address the related ballooning of local homelessness and housing affordability problems in the area.

We had two memes go viral on our Green Party of Michigan Facebook page last month. One called “Give Me Your Lunch Money” garnered over 650K+ views and 37K comments and another 250K views and 12K comments. Our Facebook page now has over 10.3K likes.

Clyde Shabazz has been working on the GP national committee on a position resolution on Black Reparations among other issues.

Traverse Bay Watershed Greens co-chair Tom Mair said he held an Earth Day rally at Horizon Books and talked about the importance of planting trees.

Sherry Wells, held a gathering April 12 for Oakland County and Macomb County members to cooincide with GPMI's monthly working-group meetings. She said one other member attended.

