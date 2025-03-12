The Green Party of New Jersey Statement on the kidnapping and illegal detention of Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil was kidnapped from his Columbia University home, in the presence of his 8-month pregnant wife, by DHS/ICE agents on Saturday, March 8.

The issue with the actions taken by DHS, ICE and the US Government is a simple one. Armed agents of the state should not be kidnapping, arresting, detaining and/or attempting to deport legal residents of the United States for exercising their right to freedom of speech or political protest. It sets a dangerous precedent, one which would allow the US government to utilize armed agents to silence dissent and deny any resident, despite status, political freedom.

Supporting the people of Palestine is the current scapegoat for denying basic rights. However, it is not the first. It would behoove all people, whether visa holders, legal residents, or citizens to understand this current reality not as “new” but as the next step along a continuum of preventing people from rightfully expressing their discontent or disagreement with the actions of the US government and its representatives. These actions are the desperate escalation of a government who recognizes that its actions are not aligned with the demands of the people it purports to represent.

As of the writing of this statement, almost no candidate – neither Republican nor Democrat - in the state of New Jersey has spoken in support of Mahmoud Khalil, despite initial reports indicating he was being held at the ICE facility in Elizabeth, NJ. The same politicians who quickly attempted to capitalize on ICE raids around the state are currently silent on the violent detention of a legal resident, from the home he shares with his wife, a US citizen. Furthermore, they seemingly intend to quietly submit to the opening of another, larger, ICE detention center planned for Newark, NJ.

The Green Party of New Jersey will not be complicit or silent as our comrades seeking freedom for the Palestinian people are victimized by government agents.

Therefore the Green Party of New Jersey stands unequivocally with Mahmoud Khalil.

In light of this stance, we demand:

Mahmoud’s immediate release from custody in the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena, LA

Mahmoud’s safe return home to New York, NY and his 8-month pregnant wife.

An immediate end to the farce legal proceedings waged in an attempt to revoke Mahmoud’s legal residency.

Authors: Members and chairpersons of the Green Party of New Jersey

March 12, 2025