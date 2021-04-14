Pennsylvania Green candidate joins Senate race

A nursing home consultant from Blakely has joined the state Senate race as the Green Party candidate.

Marlene Sebastianelli, 48, joins state Rep. Marty Flynn, D-113, Scranton, and Republican Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak in the May 18 special election contest for the seat left vacant by Sen. John Blake's March 8 resignation.

The Citizens' Voice

By Borys Krawczeniuk

April 9, 2021

Sebastianelli promises to work with Democrats and Republicans on common sense solutions to problems; to fight to lower property taxes; to balance economic development and environmental preservation; and to seek fair distribution of state education funding.

A licensed nursing home administrator, she works as a compliance consultant for nursing homes struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. She also owns Case Quattro Winery in Blakely, co-owns Intact Health & Wellness in Dunmore and serves as president of the Dunmore Farmers Market.