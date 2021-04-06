PA Greens have electoral candidates in 6 counties

PHILADELPHIA – The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is proud to announce that it now has candidates now running for office in six PA Counties. Of course, the Green Party is still assembling prospective candidates for local office: school board, judge of elections, town auditor, etc.

GPPA Co-chair Beth Scroggin (Chester County) explained, “If you embrace the Green Party's values and have ever thought about running for office, this is your year! There is a wide variety of local positions available, and you can make decisions that will directly impact the lives of those in your community."

Green Party of Pennsylvania

https://www.gpofpa.org



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, April 6, 2021



CONTACT:

GPPA Communication Team

Chris Robinson, [email protected]

Tina Olson, [email protected]

One of the most interesting electoral races is the Special Election for PA Senate District 22 in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. This Special Election will take place on May 18 as part of the Primary Election. GPPA will run Marlene Sebastianelli for this senate seat. As a seasoned Nursing Home Administrator (NHA), Marlene Sebastianelli has spent years ensuring elderly residents receive quality care. She has been a consultant for the State of Pennsylvania on regulatory compliance in nursing homes throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Marlene Sebastianelli is also the owner of Case Quattro Winery in Peckville and co-owner of Intact Health & Wellness in Dunmore, PA.

As for the PA General Election, which will take place on November 2, the Green Party is running mobility advocate Connor Mulvaney for Pittsburgh City Council District 4. Mulvaney's campaign has earned the endorsements of No Cop Money PA and the Pittsburgh Democratic Socialists of America, in addition to GPPA and the Green Party of Allegheny County. Connor Mulvaney is focusing his run on equitable public transit, access to necessities and community resiliency.

PA has 2,562 municipalities (cities, townships and boroughs) which will all elect local officials this year. The Green Party already has additional candidates in Lackawanna, Luzerne, McKean, Montgomery, and Wyoming Counties, and it is planning to recruit more.

GPPA electoral campaigns are supported by its Green Wave Team, a group of activists who are ready to share their expertise with inexperienced candidates. Green Wave Co-leader Noel Antonio Rivera (Berks County) said, “We need representatives who will fight for their constituents instead of rolling over to power and money. We need candidates who are committed to green values. If this is you or if you know someone that fits this description, please feel free to join the Green Wave Team. The Green Wave Team is here to support Green Party candidates, potential candidates, or volunteers.”

New volunteers may join the Green Wave Team. The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is an independent political party that stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party’s Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity. For further information about GPPA, please visit www.gpofpa.org. Please follow GPPA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information:

Marlene Sebastianelli for PA Senate District 22,

https://marlene4senate.com/;

Connor Mulvaney for Pittsburgh City Council District 4,

https://www.connor4pgh.com/meet-connor;

Join the Green Wave of Pennsylvania,

https://www.greenwaveofpa.com/home;

PA Greens Tracking Down New Candidates,” Green Party of Pennsylvania News Release, January 30, 2021,

https://www.gp.org/tracking_down_new_candidates.