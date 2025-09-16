Green Party of Pennsylvania Endorses Global Sumud Flotilla

On September 6, the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) Steering Committee proudly endorsed the Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla, which is attempting to break the illegal siege of Gaza. This endorsement was requested by Bryarr Misner, a Green Party organizer from Allegheny County. The flotilla consists of more than 50 vessels with more than 1,000 participants from 44 counties.

Green Party of Pennsylvania

www.gpofpa.org



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Saturday, September 13, 2025



MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Robinson, Communication Team Co-Leader, [email protected]

Misner said he requested the Green Party endorsement because “the Global Sumud Flotilla is more than a symbolic voyage; it is a collective act of conscience that brings the cries for justice in Gaza and across Palestine to the forefront of international awareness. For over two million people trapped under siege in Gaza, the blockade by Israel has created conditions of famine and despair which defy human dignity. The flotilla seeks not only to deliver humanitarian relief but also to break this inhumane siege and to expose the complicity of governments and institutions which enable the genocide of Palestinians. As Greens, we affirm that silence in the face of genocide is not an option. It is our moral duty to stand with those resisting oppression, and to support the movements that challenge the systems of violence and apartheid that deny Palestinians their rights under international law.”



The Global Sumud Flotilla is a diverse coalition of international participants, including those involved in previous land and sea efforts like the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Global Movement to Gaza. The movement has repeatedly attempted to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza. The current flotilla left Barcelona, Spain, and Genoa, Italy, on August 31, and it reached Tunis, Tunisia, on September 9. While in Tunisian waters the flotilla has been attacked by drones dropping fire bombs.



GPPA Steering Committee Member Colleen Schmotzer (Allegheny County) explained why the Green Party has endorsed the Global Sumud Flotilla, “Our Four Pillars -- grassroots democracy, ecological wisdom, social justice, and nonviolence -- demand that we take this stand. The Global Sumud Flotilla embodies these values by organizing democratically across borders, confronting injustice with courage and without violence, and affirming the inherent worth and dignity of all people.”

“Peace cannot be achieved without justice,” continued Schmotzer, “and justice cannot exist without freedom. The Global Sumud Flotilla is an act of solidarity which brings us closer to realizing these truths. The Green Party calls upon elected officials, civil society organizations, and all people of conscience to support this mission. We urge an end to the blockade of Gaza, accountability for war crimes, and a future where peace is rooted in justice and freedom for all.”



The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA), https://www.gpofpa.org, is an independent political party which stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party’s Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity. For further information about GPPA, please email [email protected]. Please follow GPPA on social media: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/gpofpa/; Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/pagreenparty/; and X, https://x.com/GreenPartyofPA

For More Information:

“Green Party Stands with Handala Crew Seized by Israel,” July 28, 2025, Green Party of Pennsylvania, news release,

https://www.gpofpa.org/green_party_stands_with_handala_crew_seized_by_israel

Global Sumud Flotilla, https://globalsumudflotilla.org/

Sumud Flotilla Tracker, https://www.risegaza.com/

Photo: Freedom Flotilla/X

The grandson of Nelson Mandela, Nkosi Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, is sailing with the Global Sumud Flotilla towards Gaza — carrying forward the legacy of freedom, justice, and resistance to oppression.