Green Party of San Diego Newsletter

Meet Luis Rodriguez

Luis Rodriguez, Green Party endorsed gubernatorial candidate in the June 7 primary, will be in San Diego on Saturday, March 19, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Join us at Join us at Sew Loka, located at 113 Logan Avenue.

Green Party San Diego monthly meeting

Saturday, March 26, 11:30 am

Join the San Diego Green Party for our general membership meeting on Saturday, March 26, 11:30 am. We will be meeting over Zoom. We will be discussing and planning our work in San Diego, including the upcoming June 7, 2022 primary, where we will be supporting the #LeftUnity slate as well as other candidates.

If you would like to participate, contact us at [email protected]