GPTX May Update - Things Are HEATIN' UP!

Texas legislative sessions only happen every other year for 140 days. The 2025 regular session ends on June 2nd. We are in the final push to get bills passed that Greens support. We are asking all Texas Greens to put aside some time on Monday morning to call their Texas Representative & Senator in support of the following bills:

Texas House - HB 4309

TX Senate - SB 2197

View our video on the bills here: https://youtube.com/shorts/bEoCLgHYeTs

We are especially asking everyone to call Senator Brian Hughes office to ask him to schedule a committee vote on SB 2197 & work to see it passed. Check this page for updates and to find sample call scripts.

Green Education, Onboarding, Discussion, & Encouragement : G.E.O.D.E.

The next statewide discussion call is TOMORROW!

SUNDAY, April 11th! At 4:00 PM!

We'll be discussing the current legislative session, the Green perspective on labor, & (because it is mental health awareness month) we'll be joined by a special guest - notable DFW psychiatrist & professor, Dr. Rhema.



Get the connection info & RSVP here: https://www.txgreens.org/2025_geodes_april

These calls happen on every month's 2nd Sunday at 4pm. The next one will be on June 8th. It's a great way to connect with other Greens, so keep an eye on our calendar for details. If there's a particular topic you'd like to discuss in a future meeting, let us know.

Spring Social & Slack Orientation

Much of our planning & discussion takes place on the Slack app & if you're a Texan Green (or a Texan Green at heart), we want you involved. Sunday, May 18th, at 6:00pm, we'll be meeting virtually to explain how to use it & somehow we'll make it fun. It should be a good time, so RSVP here

2026 Candidate Hunt

In 2026, we hope to have as many Greens running & winning as possible, so Texas (and the world) has a chance at a just & equitable future. If you are willing to take on the role of a serious Green candidate in 2026, please review our prepared information & answer the Green Screen Survey Questions.



Not sure what you could run for? We could always use judges, if you qualify. Another good place to start is this page, which details different county positions: https://www.county.org/resources/resource-library/education-and-training/duties-texas-county-officials

Not ready for the spotlight? Consider volunteering as a campaign manager or recruiting potential candidates. Either way, GPTX needs all of us to become involved in developing our slate of candidates for 2026.

Candidate selection starts with the convention process - if your county doesn't have an affiliated group, please start one --> https://www.txgreens.org/how_to_start_a_local_group

GPTX needs money!

We operate on a shoestring, and we hate to ask, BUT, with your financial support we could:

Have signs, banners, & billboards in 2026!

Reimburse filing fees to the campaigns of nominated candidates

Maintain & improve our operations

Can you help us grow the Green Party in Texas by making a donation today? Please do!

The rest of the email can wait: https://www.txgreens.org/donate

Action Highlight - Free Mahmoud Khalil

Abducted without charge & threatened with deportation for speaking out against genocide? Not if we have anything to do with it! Sign this real quick, then go to a protest:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/demand-the-immediate-release-of-columbia-student-pro-palestine-advocate-mahmoud-khalil-from-dhs-detention

Action Highlight - Fight Death Row

Texas still employs the primitive & cruel practice of capital punishment. Help us fight it. Contact the governor to request a stay of execution & sign this petition:

May 20 - Matthew Johnson

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/matthew-johnson-in-texas

view related projects & resources here: https://deathpenaltyaction.org/take-action/current-campaigns/

Volunteer Opportunities

Standing Committees

Several seats are unfilled on the national standing committees. The SEC can approve appointment at any time, if you’re interested in serving in one of these positions.

We could really use help on the Fundraising Committee, but browse the other committees también & tell us at [email protected] what you'd like to help with.

Social Media

Follow us on all the platforms! Links are here.



To help boost our social media posting frequency, we've created a content calendar. June, for instance, has Autistic Pride Day & Juneteenth. It is National Safety Month, Pride Month, and U.S. Caribbean Heritage Month. Jean-Jacques Rousseau was born on the 28th, so we could post about popular sovereignty.

If you have a little free time to find posting fodder for a particular month, so we have a backup topic for each day, email [email protected] with "content calendar" in the subject line to help out.





Are you an artist? We need content for our Instagram. The donation of some art based on our platform or covering something from the content calendar would help boost our visibility. Send it here!

Register Some Voters!

Help eliminate a barrier to voting by getting people to register. Head to this site for more info on how that's done:

https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/pamphlets/deputy.shtml

Group Highlight : Austin Bicycle Meals

Austin Bicycle Meals distributes food, feminine hygiene kits, emergency blankets, dog food, and socks, among other items, to their neighbors in need around Austin.

And they do it all on their bicycles!

Click here to read more - including how to get involved.





If you know other organizations that are putting our 10 key values in action, send us the info so we can get the word out.







In Solidarity,

Green Party of Texas

https://www.txgreens.org/