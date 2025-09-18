Green Party of the United States Endorses the Global Sumud Flotilla

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Green Party of the United States has endorsed the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international grassroots effort working to break the illegal siege on Gaza and deliver aid to the Palestinian people, in solidarity with their struggle for liberation.

The flotilla, which includes a U.S. delegation, is a direct action embodying the very values the Green Party stands for: resistance to militarism, international solidarity, and grassroots courage in the face of oppression. Delegates are risking their safety to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which has trapped over two million Palestinians in conditions described by human rights organizations as an open-air prison. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory set up by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021 has just concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In recent days, military aggression against the flotilla has escalated. On September 8th and 9th, drones bombed vessels off the coast of Tunisia carrying high-profile activists and crew members, including the flotilla’s main ship. While no one was killed or injured, these attacks demonstrate Israel’s intent to violently suppress this act of nonviolent resistance and solidarity. Israel’s Public Security Minister has submitted a proposal to the Israeli Cabinet to classify flotilla members as security prisoners so they can be detained by Israel.

“The flotilla is not just a convoy of ships, it is a living act of international conscience, standing against genocide and the machinery of empire,” said Arshia Papari, member of the GPUS Steering Committee and a political communications lead for the U.S. delegation of the Global Sumud Flotilla. “As Greens, we refuse to be silent in the face of Israel’s crimes. We demand that the U.S. government act immediately to ensure the safety of our delegates, U.S. citizens and U.S. military veterans, and to end the siege on Gaza once and for all.”

The Green Party calls on:

The U.S. government to guarantee the safety of American citizens aboard the flotilla and to refuse any political or military support for Israel’s aggression.





All people of conscience to raise their voices, pressure their elected officials, and support the flotilla’s mission of breaking the blockade and delivering aid.





Media outlets to cover this unfolding story with honesty and urgency, ensuring that the public understands both the risks faced by the flotilla and the larger reality of Israel’s siege on Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla represents the power of international grassroots action to confront militarism and empire. The Green Party stands firmly with the delegates, with the Palestinian people, and with all those who resist occupation and the ongoing siege through nonviolent, principled action.

