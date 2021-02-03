GPWA statewide membership meeting

SEATTLE – The Green Party of Washington will hold a statewide membership meeting on Wednesday, February 3. We will discuss news and happenings with the national Green Party, and give input for upcoming decisions at the national level regarding state affiliation of Green Party chapters in RI and GA.

We will hear updates from our Green Party US committee representatives and our local Green Party chapters.

We will also explore options for Green candidates to run for local office in 2021 and set the date for our Spring Membership meeting.

Here’s the link to join the meeting on February 3rd at 7:00 p.m.:

https://meet.jit.si/GreenPartyWashington

Become a GPWA member or update your membership: https://www.gp-wa.org/membership_gpwa The Green Party of Washington discussion group on Loomio is open to all GPWA members. See you Wednesday February 3rd at 7:00 PM!

In solidarity,

Green Party of Washington State

https://greenpartywashington.org/

