Green Party of Michigan July 2025 Newsletter

The Green Party of Michigan (GPMI) is holding a working group meeting this coming Saturday at 11 a.m. The meeting is online - click here to register.

Jett Newton, a member based in Berrien County, is working to foster more local chapters in southwest Michigan. "Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to the cause, we want to connect with folks who care about building a grassroots movement that puts people first," said Newton.

If you're in southwest Michigan and/or want to connect with Newton directly, email [email protected] or call (269) 769-6980.

GPMI ally Linda Wan has invited Greens to the Ann Arbor Art Fair July 19-21. Wan's spouse, Bob, is organizing the Michigan for Single Payer booth. Contact [email protected] for details.

Dearborn Greens have continued working to establish a national Arab & Muslim American Caucus and have nominated two candidates from their chapter for positions on the steering committee of the Green Party of the United States.

They have also secured a table at this year's upcoming, second annual People's Conference for Palestine at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Hall). The event will be held the last three days of August. Follow Dearborn Greens' socials and join their WhatsApp (see below) to volunteer or learn more.

Wissam Charafeddine, co-founder of the caucus and co-chair of Dearborn Greens, is working on outreach to European Green parties through the GPUS International Committee.

To follow the latest Dearborn Green news, find links to their socials at linktr.ee/dearborngreens. To learn more about the AMAC, contact [email protected].

Craig and Karen Russon, members based in Clare, are working with the USDA to schedule a field day event on permaculture sometime this fall. Learn more about the Russons' work at russonfamilyfarms.com

Did we miss your local Green activities in this newsletter? Let us know at [email protected]

GPMI Online Communities

Join us on Discord or WhatsApp. The Discord link is only good for a few days.

The Green Party of Michigan is constantly searching for new and innovative ways to serve the needs of Michiganders, keep our ballot access, and to move our party forward without the corporate money which invites corruption.

We need the support of the people like you. Consider making a donation today (or become a monthly donor in the amount of your choice) to help sustain our fight for Green politics and against our broken two-party system.