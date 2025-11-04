Green Party of Texas November Update - BIG EVENTS THIS WEEK!

There's a lot happening this week, but first:



For those on SNAP or in need of food assistance, some resources due to the shutdown impacting food stamps in the US this month:

https://findhelp.org/

https://foodfinder.us/

https://www.feedingamerica.org/need-help-find-food

https://freedge.org/

https://www.changex.org/ca/communityfridge/locations

https://mapping.littlefreepantry.org/

https://www.mutualaidhub.org/

Your local Greens may know of other, local organizations - if there aren’t any - start something! It’s a great way to get to know your community and the next person in need could be you!

Movie Premieres

We are proud to join other groups and the great documentarian Abby Martin for the Houston & Dallas premieres of Abby’s second feature documentary film on the environmental impact of the US military!

Earth’s Greatest Enemy is the second documentary from journalist Abby Martin that uncovers a shocking blind spot in the climate conversation: the U.S. military.

Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is revealed here as the world’s single largest institutional polluter—spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe. Combining investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities, the film challenges audiences to rethink the hidden costs of a global military empire and its planetary consequences. Provocative, urgent, and eye-opening, this is a documentary that will change how you see both the military and environmentalism.

Featuring Q&A with Abby Martin following the film.



They would greatly appreciate it if you bought tickets, but they really want people to see the film. So, if you can’t budget tickets for all your friends & family, just turn up

Get Dallas tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earths-greatest-enemy-dallas-premiere-with-abby-martin-qa-tickets-1722560146769

WHEN

November 04, 2025 at 6:00pm - 9pm

(doors at 5, get there early - the movie will start EXACTLY at 6.)

WHERE

Texas Theatre

231 Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Google map and directions

VOTE on Tuesday, November 4!

If you didn’t vote early, vote on time!

Here’s our guide to this year’s propositions: https://www.txgreens.org/2025_state_proposition_guide



2025 Autumn State Meeting election results

Co-chair: Aly Schmidt was reelected by acclamation!

SEC At-Large: Dr. Ali Anwar was elected by acclamation!

Treasurer: this one is still open, but a volunteer from Austin has expressed interest.

Learn more about those roles here: https://www.txgreens.org/bylaws#A2



Monthly Zoom Call

Our next statewide zoom call will be on Sunday, Nov. 9th, at 4pm. We’ll hear about preserving our national parks amid threats from climate change. Details here: https://www.txgreens.org/statewide_zoom_call_20251109



Strengthen Our Party

GPTX needs your support!

We operate on a shoestring (we’re all volunteers), and we hate to ask, BUT, with your donation we could:

Have signs & banners in 2026!

Reimburse filing fees to the campaigns of nominated candidates

Maintain & improve our operations

Can you help us grow the Green Party in Texas by making a donation today? Please do: https://www.txgreens.org/donate



Get Involved!

The more help we have, the easier it will be to TURN TEXAS GREEN.

If you want to be part of it, shoot us an email at [email protected] to be added to our Slack, where most of our work gets done.





