Green relief work in Venezuela

I hope you have been able to spend at least some of this holiday season resting and reconnecting with your family, friends and community, even as we face renewed threats from the pandemic. As difficult as this pandemic has been for us, can you imagine enduring it under the suffocating weight of economic sanctions enforced by U.S. imperialism?

The people of Venezuela have suffered just that, for the supposed crime of being “un-democratic” — an exasperating accusation considering U.S. politics is dominated by two, corporate-funded parties who rig the system against all challengers. It’s important to expose this brutal lie for what it is and so, in November, we sent Green Party National Co-Chair Ahmed Eltouny to Venezuela as an elections observer, to learn how workers there are organizing for their own economic destinies and to provide humanitarian aid in his capacity as a medical doctor.

Because of you, and your support for the Green Party, Ahmed was able to provide medical aid while gathering documentary material for several forthcoming reports. That’s something we wanted to lift up during this season of giving at the end of the year.

During his time in Venezuela, Ahmed encountered innovative, brave people who are working hard to overcome capitalist and imperialist attempts to strangle their experiment in economic democracy. And in many respects, Venezuelans are succeeding and thriving. But the sanctions’ starving them of basic resources has caused real suffering. Any relief provided in solidarity is welcome and impactful.

