GreenLine — February 10, 2021

Feb. 20 Exclusive Screening Hosted by Green Party National Women's Caucus: CODED BIAS, a Groundbreaking Exposé on Implicit Bias in Artificial Intelligence

You are invited to an exclusive screening on Saturday, February 20 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET of Coded Bias, a groundbreaking exposé on implicit bias in artificial intelligence. This event is a fundraiser for the Green Party National Women’s Caucus. Buy your tickets today!

$20 tickets available online. For sliding scale on donation amount contact [email protected]. More about the film:

A film by Shalini Kantayya



When MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that most facial-recognition software misidentifies women and darker-skinned faces, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in algorithms.

WATCH THE TRAILER AND ORDER TICKETS

Save The Date For The Green Party Annual National Meeting! "Dismantling Oppression, Building Solidarity: A Green Party For Everyone" July 15th-18th

The 2021 Green Party Annual National Meeting (ANM) will be held online, as the world's recovery from COVID-19 pandemic is too precarious to count on being able to safely meet in-person.

We will miss the opportunity to share space with Greens from across the country but we can take this online gathering as an opportunity for truly national work on some of the most pressing challenges for this party. We hope you will save the date to join us from July 15-July 18 in the spirit of the working title for this year's theme, "Dismantling Oppression, Building Solidarity: A Green Party For Everyone."

Keep an eye out for registration links, programs and workshops and more in the weeks ahead!



Just click on the pic below to order your merchandise today!

2004 Green Party Presidential Nominee David Cobb Presenting at Artists Dismantling Capitalism Online Conference February 26-28

What if we used the power of creativity and art to imagine positive transformation for our communities?

What if there was a way to imagine our way to a just, compassionate and beautiful future?

Artists Dismantling Capitalism is a free symposium featuring 17 participatory online sessions facilitated by artists and other community members. 2004 Green Party Presidential nominee David Cobb is one of the key organizers of the entire symposium, and part of the Opening Session happening on Friday, Feb 26 at 9PM ET, 6pm PT. He will also co-facilitate a session on "Art, Electoral Politics and Solidarity Economics" on Saturday, February 27 at 7:30PM ET, 4:30PM PT.

Cobb will be joined by Eureka City Council member Leslie Castellano (who championed the winning Ranked Choice Voting campaign in Eureka) and Shambe Jones (community organizer and artist at Cooperation Jackson).

If you are an artist, culture worker, social change agent, or anyone who can dream, come be a part of the fourth annual Artists Dismantling Capitalism

LEARN MORE AND REGISTER ONLINE...

National Black Caucus Co-Sponsors Breonna Taylor Inauguration Day Reparations & Police Accountability Rally

The National Black Caucus of the Green Party of the United States joined a dozen organizations to commemorate Breonna Taylor with an “Inauguration Day Reparations and Police Accountability Rally” on Wednesday, January 20th.

“We demand settlement of the United States debt of reparations to the descendants of American (as of 1776) chattel slavery, beginning with multi-generational direct cash payments, tax-exempt status, the elimination of the mean Black-White wealth gap and the elimination of healthcare outcome disparities,” said Trahern Crews, Green Party National Co-Chair and Chair of the party’s Reparations Working Group, in the lead-up to the event.

“The Green Party platform calls for the creation of a claim of action and a right to recover inherited wealth and other profits accumulated from the slave trade for the benefit of a reparations trust fund.”



As Black Women and Girls Go Missing, and the Media and the Police Do Little, a National Task Force is Required to Address the Issue

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Green Party of the United States National Women’s Caucus released a statement in January calling for a national task force to focus on solving the disappearances of black women and girls.

Caucus spokesperson Monica James said, “As Black women and girls go missing, and the media hardly gives coverage and the police do very little to solve their cases, the GPUS Women’s Caucus believes a national task force is required to address this issue. As the Caucus spokesperson, this topic of the invisible, unknown numbers of missing Black women and girls has touched me personally and many of us the hardest. Some have never heard these stories, but in the Black communities, it’s the silent wishes of family and friends, exhausted, crying for help, that these women be acknowledged and found.”



The task force would accurately collect and share data on missing Black women and girls and provide financial and logistical support to local government agencies in solving the disappearances, among other goals.



Green Party 2020 vice-presidential nominee Angela Walker said, “The epidemic of missing Black girls and women (both cisgender and transgender) in the United States has been underreported for far too long. It is unacceptable that these disappearances are not prioritized, and this disregard only highlights the fact that this country does not protect or respect Black girls and women. It is past time for a task force that focuses on this national tragedy and brings aid to the families affected. As a Black woman, parent and grandparent, this is personal to me.”

CONTINUE READING...

COVID-19 “Rubs Salt in the Open Wound” of Longstanding Housing Crisis, Says Green Party. Nationwide Petition Campaign Demands Permanent Solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Green Party of the United States has announced a congressional petition campaign in January for party members, candidates and allies to demand a permanent solution to the housing crisis. Greens say the COVID-19 pandemic threatening 40 million people with eviction severely aggravates a longstanding housing crisis. They are asking the country to hold Congress to account for their failure to take meaningful action to keep people in their homes, even as lawmakers underwrite corporate debt with taxpayer money.

The recent stimulus package passed by Congress includes $25 billion for rental assistance but extends the national eviction moratorium only to the end of January.

"This housing crisis has been an open wound in our society for generations. Job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic has poured salt in that wound, putting 40 million people in danger of eviction,” said Green Party National Co-Chair Kristin Combs. “Stopgap measures will not address the underlying issue: Our country lacks any cohesive plan to address the housing crisis.”

“Twenty-five billion dollars amounts to $650 per person — that doesn’t even cover one month’s rent for the average one-bedroom apartment in the U.S.” said Green Party National Co-Chair Anita Rios. “We must change the system to ensure housing as a human right to prevent millions of people from losing their homes.”

Greens point out how, even before the pandemic, 20 million households were paying a disproportionate share of their income for rent, with some paying 70% of their income toward housing.

CONTINUE READING...

WI Green Party Hosts Online Campaign School, Recording Available Now

The Wisconsin Green Party hosted a one-day virtual Green Campaign School in December for anyone interested in running for office as a Green, working on a Green campaign, or learning more about grassroots campaigning.

Topics included:

Candidate and campaign manager roles

Platform and message

Organizing Your Campaign & Goal Setting

Resources: Money & Volunteers

Social media

Campaigning in a pandemic

WATCH ONLINE...

Green Party of Missouri Hosts "Suppression of Small Party Candidates: Why it Matters" Video Panel, Watch Today

The United States has a unique set of barriers to prevent operation of minor political parties. The Green Party of Missouri hosted a panel in January discussing small party registration, ballot access, access to media coverage, exclusion from debates and legal challenges. Panelists also discussed the role and benefits to democracy, as well as offering solutions.

With:

Betsey Mitchell: Betsey Mitchell ran for County Executive as a candidate for St. Louis County in the recent 2020 elections. She is a former educator and business owner. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harris Stowe University and Maryville University.

Oliver Hall: author of “Death by a Thousand Signatures: The Rise of Restrictive Ballot Access Laws and the Decline of Electoral Competition in the United States.”, He writes for Counterpunch and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Richard Winger: American political activist and analyst. He is the publisher and editor of Ballot Access News. He is on the editorial board of the Election Law Journal. Winger publishes analysis, statistics and legal information and supports expanded access to the ballot for minor parties.

Howie Hawkins: Hawkins is environmental activist and a co-founder of the Green Party of the United States. Howie was the nominee from his party in the 2020 presidential election. He works to build a viable, independent working-class political and social movement in opposition to the Democratic and Republican parties.

Carol Jackson, Green Party of St. Louis, moderator.

Watch Online — Use Passcode Txx&4fb8 on the Zoom Video Page

