GreenLine for July 8, 2022
|
Last weekend, it might have felt strange to observe a holiday celebrating independence and freedom, considering recent news. It’s important to remember that freedom is a constant struggle. You aren’t alone in that struggle, and there is no one we’d rather be fighting alongside than you.
“The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.” — Albert Camus
— Daniel Bumbarger, National Lavender Greens Caucus
|
Green Party Denounces Supreme Court for Siding with Corporate Polluters in Climate Fight
WASHINGTON — The Green Party of the United States today denounced the U.S. Supreme Court’s West Virginia v. EPA 6-3 decision, siding with coal and other polluters against the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.
Greens said it may have been a death blow in the fight to halt climate collapse, and it is long past time to overhaul the rogue, undemocratic Supreme Court, whose powers and reach have expanded beyond that laid out in the Constitution.
Read more...
Green Party Calls For Mass Mobilizations To Protect Reproductive Rights
WASHINGTON — The Green Party of the United States denounces the Supreme Court's decision allowing states to ban abortion and control our bodies. We join the rallying cry of: our bodies, our minds, our power.
The fight for reproductive freedom is not over. Nineteen states currently protect access to abortion services: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Washington DC. Other states have varying laws, making it essential for communities to know their rights.
Read more...
Online Annual National Meeting Celebration and Fundraiser with Comedian Katie Halper
July 23, 2022 at 8:00pm – 10pm
Born and raised on the mean streets of New York City’s Upper West Side, Katie Halper is a writer, comedian, radio and podcast host and video correspondent. She is the host of the creatively named "Katie Halper Show," which is a video livestream, podcast and WBAI radio show. She also co-hosts the podcast and video show Useful Idiots with Aaron Maté. Her writing has appeared in New York Magazine, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, FAIR, Comedy Central, The Nation Magazine and more. The National Review called Katie “cute and some what brainy,” though they obviously don’t like her politics.
8:00pm ET — VIP Meet and Greet WITH KATIE!
Get to know Katie and your fellow Greens!
9:00pm ET — Show Begins
Order your tickets online...
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting — Still Time to Register!
Registration due by Friday, July 15th.
The 2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting (ANM) will be held virtually, as the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet ready to guarantee a safe, in-person meeting during the planning process.
We will miss the opportunity to share space with Greens from across the country but we can take this virtual gathering as an opportunity for national work on some of the most pressing challenges for this party. We hope you will join us from July 22-24.
All ANM Participants MUST REGISTER ONLINE to receive instructions on how to convene with us online.
Register online...
Matthew Hoh for Senate Blasts NC Board of Elections’ Corrupt Decision to Deny Green Party Ballot Petition
Matthew Hoh, presumptive North Carolina Green Party nominee for US Senate, has blasted the decision by the North Carolina State Board of Elections (SBOE) to deny the Green Party’s ballot access petition.
“The NC State Board of Elections decision to deny the Green Party our rightfully earned place on the ballot is a corrupt, lawless, and blatantly partisan attack on democracy,” said Matthew Hoh. “It’s a slap in the face to the thousands of people who signed, to our grassroots organizers who worked tirelessly to collect thousands of signatures during an ongoing pandemic, and to everyone who believes in democracy itself.”
Read more...
CT Green Party Governor Candidate Michelle Louise Bicking Interviewed on "Thinking Green"
Watch online...
GPNY Calls Foul on Ballot Access Process for Independent Candidates
The Green Party of New York gubernatorial ticket expressed its outrage at the ballot access process for independent candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor in New York.
On Monday, June 27, the state Board of Elections ruled as invalid the independent nominating petitions of the Green Party and all four other gubernatorial candidates who are not already on the ballot as the Democratic and Republican candidates on the grounds of insufficient signatures. The other petitions were for the Libertarian, Unite, Freedom, and New Visions candidates.
Read more...
Greening the Dollar June Newsletter Online, Banking and Monetary Reform Online Presentation July 18
The June edition of the Green Party's Banking and Monetary Reform Committee (BMRC) is available online, along with options to subscribe.
And on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm Eastern Time, BMRC will present "Human Survival Depends on Changing the Monetary System Now", sponsored by the Capital Area Greens of Michigan. Participants will be able to attend via Zoom.
Register online...
Green Party of the United States
Showing 1 reaction