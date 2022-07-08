GreenLine for July 8, 2022

Green Party Denounces Supreme Court for Siding with Corporate Polluters in Climate Fight

WASHINGTON — The Green Party of the United States today denounced the U.S. Supreme Court’s West Virginia v. EPA 6-3 decision, siding with coal and other polluters against the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.

Greens said it may have been a death blow in the fight to halt climate collapse, and it is long past time to overhaul the rogue, undemocratic Supreme Court, whose powers and reach have expanded beyond that laid out in the Constitution.

Green Party Calls For Mass Mobilizations To Protect Reproductive Rights

WASHINGTON — The Green Party of the United States denounces the Supreme Court's decision allowing states to ban abortion and control our bodies. We join the rallying cry of: our bodies, our minds, our power.

The fight for reproductive freedom is not over. Nineteen states currently protect access to abortion services: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Washington DC. Other states have varying laws, making it essential for communities to know their rights.

Online Annual National Meeting Celebration and Fundraiser with Comedian Katie Halper

July 23, 2022 at 8:00pm – 10pm



Support the Green Party with a Night of LIVE Comedy, Right From Your Home

Born and raised on the mean streets of New York City’s Upper West Side, Katie Halper is a writer, comedian, radio and podcast host and video correspondent. She is the host of the creatively named "Katie Halper Show," which is a video livestream, podcast and WBAI radio show. She also co-hosts the podcast and video show Useful Idiots with Aaron Maté. Her writing has appeared in New York Magazine, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, FAIR, Comedy Central, The Nation Magazine and more. The National Review called Katie “cute and some what brainy,” though they obviously don’t like her politics.

8:00pm ET — VIP Meet and Greet WITH KATIE!

Get to know Katie and your fellow Greens!

9:00pm ET — Show Begins

2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting — Still Time to Register!

Registration due by Friday, July 15th.

The 2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting (ANM) will be held virtually, as the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet ready to guarantee a safe, in-person meeting during the planning process.

We will miss the opportunity to share space with Greens from across the country but we can take this virtual gathering as an opportunity for national work on some of the most pressing challenges for this party. We hope you will join us from July 22-24.

All ANM Participants MUST REGISTER ONLINE to receive instructions on how to convene with us online.