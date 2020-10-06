GreenLine — October 06, 2020

...plus hear from even more candidates running for state and local office. We need more Greens running for office! How do we get more Greens running for office? Recruitment, Training and Support. All of which come from the Green Party's Coordinated Campaign Committee, which needs your help today!

Also October 8, Starting at 8pm ET:

Second Open Presidential Debate, Featuring Howie Hawkins

Free & Equal Elections Foundation will present its second open Presidential debate of the 2020 US Presidential election on October 8, 2020 at 8pm ET in Denver, Colorado.

Ten presidential candidates have been invited, and five are already confirmed to participate in this historic debate — including Green Party Nominee for President Howie Hawkins. Criteria for debate inclusion requires the candidate be on the ballot in at least 8 states.

Co-hosted by Open the Debates, the debate will use the cumulative debate format to provide a balanced and informative dialogue among the candidates.

The Green Party US Facebook Page will host the debate livestream until we transition to the Green Wave showcase at 9pm ET. Both livestreams will be available to watch on-demand after they air.

—Michael O'Neil, GreenLine Editor and Green Party Communications Manager





Seattle Green Party Endorses Sherae Lascelles

On September 12, 2020, the Green Party of Seattle endorsed Sherae Lascelles for State Representative Position #2 of Washington’s 43rd LD.

Citizens of the 43rd Legislative District are the most diverse in Washington State along several lines of intersectionality. The geographic area covers parts of Seattle’s Downtown, First Hill, Capitol Hill, South Lake Union, Washington Park, Madison Park, Eastlake, Montlake, Portage Bay, Wallingford, Fremont, the University District (including the UW campus), Green Lake, and parts of Phinney Ridge and Ravenna.

Green Party of Seattle members feel that Lascelles’ level of community engagement makes them the ideal candidate to represent the 43rd; the views that were expressed in their candidate questionnaire are consistent with the GPSEA core values of NonViolence, Grassroots Empowerment, Social Justice, and Environmental Wisdom.

Sherae Lascelles is running on a platform of Harm Reduction, Mutual Aid, and Civic Engagement. GPSEA finds alignment here with the basic foundational premise of Green politics: A Sustainable Future for All.

CONTINUE READING...

GPNY Co-Chair Gloria Mattera Joins Transition US for Green New Deal Webinar

Transition US hosted a "deep dive" webinar into what the Green New Deal is and where it came from. Green Party of NY Co-Chair Gloria Mattera and 2004 Green Party Presidential Nominee David Cobb participated on a panel detailing the current status of national efforts and attempts to implement these ideas on the ground in Santa Barbara, California.

WATCH ONLINE...



Just click on the pic below to order your merchandise today!

North Carolina GP Fights For Farmworkers, Black Lives

Organizing to get out the vote for the Hawkins/Walker Green Party presidential campaign

Presidential campaign fundraiser underway



Check out their most recent activism in solidarity with BLM

Read NCGP open letter calling on Gov. Cooper to put farmworker safety before profits during COVID-19. News from the North Carolina Green Party: CONTINUE READING...

Green Party of Michigan says NO to Proposal 1 on Oil and Gas Drilling

Grand Rapids, Mi – The Green Party of Michigan (GPMI) urges a NO vote on Michigan Proposal 2020-1, which would tie the state's operating budget to continued oil and gas drilling -- including fracking. GPMI also calls for a YES vote on Proposal 2020-2, which would block warrantless searches of electronic devices.

"Proposal 1 would make funding to sustain state parks dependent on more drilling -- even more fracking. The proposal would mean less preservation of land, and more protection of oil and gas lobby influence."

GPMI's platform has called for a statewide ban on fracking since 2012. And the party has supported drives to ban both fracking itself and the disposal of fracking fluids since the first petition was written in 2013.

CONTINUE READING...

PA Greens Push For an End to Fracking

PHILADELPHIA – It has taken slightly more than a decade for hydraulic fracturing to entrench itself in PA, forming a beltway of 10,000 wells that arc from the southwest to the northeast. Colloquially referred to as fracking, the process involves drilling and pumping high pressure chemical-laden water and sand deep into underground shale deposits to release and capture gas and oil. Over the years, it has become evident that economic prosperity has fallen short of original promises, while alarming reports of public health decline, potent greenhouse gas leaks, and environmental devastation have bubbled to the surface.

Public opinion about fracking among PA voters is completely split down the middle. Yet when it comes to government representation, half of the Pennsylvanian electorate has virtually no one to turn to. The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) believes our citizens deserve politicians committed to guarding public and environmental health, unencumbered by lies that fracking is safe and economic devastation is the only alternative.

This industry that poisons PA's waters and sickens its people has near total condemnation among state government leaders. Such a vast majority of Republican and Democratic politicians support fracking that finding opposition is like searching for a needle in a haystack. PA Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, all eighteen of the state's current U.S. representatives, and both of its senators support the continued use of fracking nationally with the amount of regulation needed the only variation in opinion.

CONTINUE READING...