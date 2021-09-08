Happy #LaborDay!

During the pandemic, all of our workers have been essential to keeping us going. So today we give a special thanks to all of those who have risked their health for us.

We also salute the #unions who have worked tirelessly to ensure #essentialworkers have the protection and safety they need and deserve now.

If it wasn't for unions representing the will of the working class, we wouldn't have standard work house, OSHA, or even weekends, among other things. We stand with workers and their unions and thank them for all they do for our communities!

#HappyLaborDay #happylabordayweekend #UnionStrong #essentialworkers #workers #staysafe #supportsmallbusinesses #PeopleOverProfits #justinpaglinoforcongress #justin4all

