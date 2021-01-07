Howie Hawkins condemns right wing invasion of the US Capitol

The disruption of the Electoral College vote by Congress today by an invasion of the US capitol by a far-right authoritarians deserves total condemnation.

This incident raises questions about how the security details for the US capitol allowed this disruption of Congress to occur. How could they not have been prepared to secure the Capitol perimeter? The contrast with the overwhelming policy presence and use of force against antiwar and anti police brutality demonstrations is striking. An investigation is called for to answer these questions.

January 6, 2021

