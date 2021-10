K. A. Heard Jr. and Logan Simmering for Cincinnati City Council

K.A. Heard Jr. is currently running for Cincinnati City Council to build back better, continue to create great public safety and make sure our infrastructure stays safe. Building back better for Mr. Heard Jr. means that we unify our communities.

Logan Simmering is a Union Ironworker running to represent the working class on Cincinnati City Council. Simmering believes "It is impossible to create positive and lasting change without addressing the ongoing legacy of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, and classism that exists in Cincinnati."

K. A. Heard Jr. For 2021 Cincinnati City Council

Logan Simmering for Cincinnati City Council

