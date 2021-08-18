The Hoffman / Warburton campaign supports casino workers demand for a safe and smoke free workplace

Rally on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Mcclinton Park in Atlantic City followed by a Boardwalk March to Kennedy Park!

Hoffman/Warburton Campaign to Attend!

The Hoffman for Governor / Warburton for Lieutenant Governor campaign stands in support of the casino workers in demanding a safe and smoke free workplace. Doctors have known for decades that smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. 9 out of 10 lung cancer deaths are caused by cigarette smoking or second hand smoke (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Report). Thousands die every year from secondhand smoke. The link is clear and well documented. Secondhand smoke kills. Outside of cancer, secondhand smoke is also responsible for effects ranging from nasal irritation, ear infections, asthma, reproductive issues, coronary heart disease, smoke, and heart attack.

Green Party of New Jersey

www.gpnj.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 13, 2021

Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

For any other occupational danger in the workplace, organizations like OSHA work to regulate and reduce the impact of toxins. Federal law requires employers provide a workplace free from known health and safety violations. Yet our casino workers in NJ are subjected to dangerous toxins every day. The New Jersey Smoke Free Air Law was passed in 2004 and banned smoking in indoor public spaces and workplaces, yet exemptions were made for the casinos. Why do we value casino employees less than other employees?



It’s past time to end the casino exemptions. In these days of COVID-19 and heightened awareness of health concerns, it is counterproductive not to protect both workers and visitors to casinos from the respiratory dangers of smoking. Our campaign stands with all workers in New Jersey in their demands for worker dignity. All workers deserve a safe environment both at the workplace and outside, a living wage, and real comprehensive healthcare. We look forward to standing with workers across the state and helping them meet their demands.