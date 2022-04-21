Honoring the Earth, Everyday

There are no longer questions or doubts that human-made climate change is already wreaking havoc on communities around our planet. It is a certainty that we have a very limited time left to reverse the damage our extractive, consumptive, capitalist systems have inflicted on the finely balanced ecosystems refined over millennia.

What remains a question is why do the governments of the richest, most resource- consumptive countries on our planet refuse to take action and divert humanity off this course of self-destruction?

The United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) February report on mitigation warns of the dire consequences of inaction. It stresses that to avoid catastrophic climate collapse immediate and drastic cuts must be made to greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. In response, the Scientist Rebellion group staged protests with over 1000 scientists from 25 different countries to raise concerns that even if met, the report’s recommendations are “grossly inadequate”.

California’s share of climate emergencies in recent years has included heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and even floods. Yet we have known for decades how to prevent and mitigate climate disasters.

Indeed, the Green Party was first born to advocate for a sustainable, livable planet, along with the interconnected values of social justice and peace. The Green Party envisions an ecosocialist society that exists in harmony with nature. Our platform reflects those values and offers desperately needed solutions that address climate collapse. This video by "Our Changing Climate" reveals the inherent connections between EcoSocialism, De-growth and sustainability, see the video below.

As we celebrate Earth Day on April 22, we gaze back to when this day was first dedicated to protecting and preserving “Mother Earth” in 1970 and all that has since been done (and not done) towards climate sustainability. But today, we are more hopeful than ever that we will have the better world we deserve because we are witnessing the emergence of an energized wide movement of youth and elders who are demanding a better world for our collective future.

We invite you to join this movement and help build just, equitable systems to replace the systems of corruption and greed that have landed us on the verge of losing it all.

Register Green #EarthDay2022 #EcoSocialism

California Green Party

http://www.cagreens.org