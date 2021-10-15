I am running for Stamford Constable. I ran in 2017 as well under the “No Evictions” platform. I believe that as of right now, there isn’t a more important time to run for this position.

Families are facing eviction; and even though there are assistance programs in place, for both landlords and tenants, they are not perfect, and in many cases not accessible.

Thousands of people in this state are just a paycheck or two away from losing their homes, and because of our current situation, many either have less pay, or none at all.

I have been homeless twice, each time for a year, and it took a toll on my physical and mental health. I’ve been hospitalized, attempted suicide, and even lost teeth due to the circumstances I was living in.

Housing is a Human Right. And if elected, I will not be a part of the system that preys on poor people.

I said it in 2017, and I’m saying it now.

#VoteGreen 2021

