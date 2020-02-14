Green Party: Hung Jury For Embassy Protectors a Victory for Political Speech, Peace Movement

Judge Howell ruled that defendants could not:

argue that their First Amendment political rights were violated;

argue the Trump administration violated the Geneva Convention by failing to protect the embassy and lawful ambassador;

argue that Juan Gaudio is not president of Venezuela;

argue that the Embassy Protectors were prepared to leave the embassy voluntarily once a protecting power agreement was reached between the US and Venezuela.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Green Party expresses relief and gratitude for the jurors who held out and refused to level a guilty verdict in the trial of the Embassy Protectors’ Collective. The federal district court trial began on February 11, and resulted three days later in a hung jury and mistrial. The court will reconvene on February 28, when the prosecution will state how it wishes to proceed. The Embassy Protectors could have faced up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine each.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org



For Immediate Release:

February 14, 2020

Contacts:

Michael O’Neil, Communications Manager, meo@gp.org, 202-804-2758

Holly Hart, Co-chair, Media Committee | media@gp.org | 202-804-2758

Craig Seeman, Co-chair, Media Committee | media@gp.org | 202-804-2758

The four individuals were arrested in May of 2019 at the Venezualen Embassy in Washington, D.C., where they were attempting to protect an embassy takeover by an appointee of coup leader Juan Guaido. Included among the four are Green Party of the United States National Co-Chair Margaret Flowers, and Kevin Zeese, 2006 Green candidate for U.S. Senate from Maryland.

In January, 2019, Juan Guaido and the Venezuelan National Assembly challenged the presidency of Nicolas Maduro by declaring Guaido President. Although recognized by a number of governments, Guaido was not able to unseat the president Maduro from power. The United Nations recognizes Maduro as the lawfully elected president of Venezuela.

At the beginning of the trial, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell issued a ruling placing a number of restrictions on what the defendants would be allowed to tell the jury. They could not argue that their First Amendment political rights were violated. They were barred from raising the fact that the Trump administration violated the Geneva Convention by failing to protect the embassy and lawful ambassador from break-ins and violence by pro-coup advocates; that Juan Gaudio is not, in fact, president of Venezuela; nor that the Protectors were prepared to leave the embassy voluntarily once a protecting power agreement was reached between the US and Venezuela.

The Embassy Protectors decided not to present a defense because, in their view, the Trump administration did not prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. After the four defense lawyers gave closing statements and the prosecution gave its rebuttal, the jury met for four hours and resumed deliberations the next morning.

MORE INFORMATION

Green Party Platform: Foreign Policy

Defend Embassy Protectors

https://defendembassyprotectors.org/home/

Embassy Protectors WIll Not Be Able to Tell Jury Guaido Is Not President, or Mention International Law Baraka, Ajamu and Bahman Azad. Feb 6, 2020

www.defendembassyprotectors.org

Greens Oppose US support in attempted Venezuelan coup, Apr. 20, 2019

https://www.gp.org/green_party_opposes_attempted_venezuelan_coup

Venezuelan Embassy Protectors Defense Committee calls on Trump Administration to drop all charges against defenders

https://www.gp.org/drop_all_charges_against_defenders

Drop all charges against the Venezuelan Embassy protectors!

https://www.gp.org/drop_all_charges

Police invade Venezuelan embassy, arrest Protectors

https://www.gp.org/may_16_2019

New Jersey residents to deliver Embassy Protection letter to Senators Booker and Menendez

https://www.gp.org/booker_and_menendez

Activists protect DC Venezuelan embassy from US-supported coup

https://www.gp.org/activists_protect_dc_venezuelan_embassy

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

202-319-7191

Newsroom | Twitter: @GreenPartyUS

Green Party Platform

Green New Deal

Green candidate database and campaign information

Facebook page

YouTube

Green Pages: The official publication of record of the Green Party of the United States

Green Papers