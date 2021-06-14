Illinois Greens Support Medicare for All
-
Medicare for All Now!
WARRENVILLE, IL – Greens support a Medicare-for-all, single-payer health-care system. This would not only fulfill a basic government obligation to meet the essential needs of its people; it would also be a boom to our economy, as both businesses and consumers would be relieved of the crippling burden of paying for overpriced, wasteful private health insurance.
Nationwide Medicare for All March
Join us in standing in solidarity with those marching across the country!
July 24th, 11:00 am –2:00 pm CST
Richard J. Daley Center
50 West Washington St, Chicago
Join us for the weekly organizing meetings every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Additional information on Facebook.
Help the Greens!
Join the Illinois Green Party in mass organizing efforts at www.ilgp.org/membership, or consider a donation for a good cause at www.ilgp.org/donate. Green Party does not take corporate contributions. #WeAreGreen
Donate to Support RCV
Events
DuPage County Green Party Monthly Meeting
Zoom Meeting
Wednesday, June 9th, at 7:00 PM
Shawnee Green Party Monthly Meeting
Wednesday, June 9th, at 6:30 PM
Meeting: Contact [email protected]
50th Ward Greens Monthly Meeting
Sunday, June 13th, at 1:00 PM
Contact [email protected]
Peoria Area Green Party Monthly Meeting:
Tuesday, June 15th, at 7:00 PM
Contact [email protected]
Outreach Monthly Meeting
June 22 from 6-8pm CST
Join the Outreach Committee to help the Greens grow!
Green Party Series
Weekly Livestream Mondays from 8-9pm CST Finally, something to look forward to on Mondays! Join Illinois Green Party members and co-hosts David Rych and Calvin Tomaschko to hear from candidates, coalition members, and Illinois Green Party members! Green Party Series livestreams on Youtube and Facebook every Monday at 8pm CST.
Save the Date for the Green Party USA National Meeting
July 15-18
Grow with the Green Party!
Live Green. Be Green. Never Settle.
With peace,
Illinois Green Party Outreach
Showing 1 reaction