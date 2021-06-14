Illinois Greens Support Medicare for All

Medicare for All Now!

WARRENVILLE, IL – Greens support a Medicare-for-all, single-payer health-care system. This would not only fulfill a basic government obligation to meet the essential needs of its people; it would also be a boom to our economy, as both businesses and consumers would be relieved of the crippling burden of paying for overpriced, wasteful private health insurance.

Nationwide Medicare for All March

Join us in standing in solidarity with those marching across the country!

July 24th, 11:00 am –2:00 pm CST

Richard J. Daley Center

50 West Washington St, Chicago

Join us for the weekly organizing meetings every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Additional information on Facebook.

Events

DuPage County Green Party Monthly Meeting

Zoom Meeting

Wednesday, June 9th, at 7:00 PM

Shawnee Green Party Monthly Meeting

Wednesday, June 9th, at 6:30 PM

Meeting: Contact [email protected]

50th Ward Greens Monthly Meeting

Sunday, June 13th, at 1:00 PM

Contact [email protected]

Peoria Area Green Party Monthly Meeting:

Tuesday, June 15th, at 7:00 PM

Contact [email protected]

Outreach Monthly Meeting

June 22 from 6-8pm CST

Join the Outreach Committee to help the Greens grow!

Green Party Series

Weekly Livestream Mondays from 8-9pm CST Finally, something to look forward to on Mondays! Join Illinois Green Party members and co-hosts David Rych and Calvin Tomaschko to hear from candidates, coalition members, and Illinois Green Party members! Green Party Series livestreams on Youtube and Facebook every Monday at 8pm CST.

Save the Date for the Green Party USA National Meeting

July 15-18

