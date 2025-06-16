Immigrant Rights Talk

On Monday, June 2 the Green Party of New York presented a discussion with Asher Ross, Senior Strategist with New York Immigrant Action.

Asher discussed the increasing national threats to immigrant rights and the threat they pose to workers and students. He also spoke about efforts in New York State to organize for immigrant rights and recent state legislative efforts by New York Immigrant Action.

If you’d like to learn more about what you and others can do to defend against authoritarian crackdowns on immigrant rights, join us on Monday evening.

Green Party of New York

https://www.gpny.org/