Important question for you

My name is Patrick Dillon, and I am running for an at-large seat on the Longmont City Council in beautiful Colorado this November. While this is a nonpartisan race, I am proud to serve as one of the Green Party of Colorado’s co-chairs, and I am reaching out to you with an important question.



Will you join me and make a donation to the Green Party of the United States today?

Your donation comes at a time when communities like mine are at a critical tipping point. State and federal budget cuts are threatening the public services that our working and middle-class neighbors rely on which will require us to come together to fight for people-centered local solutions.

That’s why my campaign is focused on Green values:

Addressing homelessness and the affordable housing crisis

Supporting policies that provide economic security for working families

Investing in community mental health and social services

Expanding sustainable development and environmental protections

As the son of a mother on disability, and a former foster youth - I understand the tough decisions working and middle class households have to make every single day: to keep food in the fridge, lights on, and a roof over their head. I believe they deserve someone on the city council who will fight for them as hard as they fight for themselves and those they love.

How You Can Help Our Party Grow:

Commit to making a small dollar monthly donation to support Green Party candidates up and down the ballot:

Volunteer for the Green Party:

Your support—whether through donations, volunteer hours, or simply spreading the word—will help us build up Green Party campaigns that puts working families and our shared Green values at the center of local government across the nation.

Thank you for standing with me and with working families.



In solidarity,



Patrick Dillon

Candidate for Longmont City Council (At-Large)

Green Party of Colorado Co-chair

P.S. You can learn more about my campaign online here: