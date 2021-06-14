Indiana Green Party June Newsletter - A People-Powered Party

xxx

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Green Party (INGP) hopes you are as excited about this month's June newsletter as we are. Each event revolves around our focus as a people-powered party. We hope to see you at a few! Attend and learn more about your local Indiana Greens!!

Please join us for these upcoming events

Indiana Green Party Fundraising Committee Meeting

Saturday, June 19 @ 5:00 p.m. ET

Help fundraise for the INGP and fill a necessary function of a people-funded party.

Join Zoom Meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92500430827. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Indiana Green Party Annual Congress

Saturday, June 26 @ 1:00 p.m. ET

Join the Indiana Green Party for the 2021 State Congress. Congress will again be virtual this year! The tentative agenda for our 2021 Congress is below. Come and meet fellow Greens, help us shape our platform, discuss future candidacies and more.

Upcoming Local Events

Northwest Indiana Green Party Local Meeting

Sunday, June 13 @ 3:00 p.m. CT

This group consists of Greens from Porter, Lake, and LaPorte counties, rotating monthly meetings among the three counties. Check Facebook for the exact location each month.

Circle City Greens Local Meeting

Thursday, June 17 @ 6:00 p.m. ET

The Circle City Greens (CCG) is affiliated with the Indiana Green Party as an official chapter and a regional caucus that covers Indianapolis and surrounding areas. We have regular monthly meetings via Zoom.

Learn more about the CCG. Our meetings are open to all!

Join our Zoom Meeting. Meeting ID: 953 1387 0283 Dial in: 1-312-626-6799

In Solidarity,

Cassiday Moriarity

INGP Communications Director

The Green Party is a people-powered party that refuses to take money from corporations, lobbyists, or super PACs. We rely entirely on people like you for support. Register. Support. Volunteer.

