Nelly Medina & Richard Purcell: It's pretty exciting, Greens on the Ballot & Get Involved in the GRP!

Green Candidates in Massachusetts!

Autumn is in full swing and the leaves are in a colorful display of New England fall. Municipalities in the state of MA are opening their polls this coming Tuesday the 4th, and we have our very own candidates to shout out! Be sure to support them and spread the word. Green power is here!

Have you taken a look at the NEW GRP Platform we released last month?!

A whole new chapter for the Party and we are so excited for it. We will be continuing to expand it over the coming year, and you could help us with that. But until then, take a gander on the website. It's rather awesome sauce, if I do say so myself...

Meet our Green-Rainbow Candidates!

Nelly Medina - Worcester

School Committee, District E

Nelly Medina is running for Worcester School Committee - District E. She is a GRP member and endorsed by the Central Massachusetts Green-Rainbow Chapter. She is running on a platform of improving parent engagement in decision making, expanding afterschool programs and vocational education, supporting teachers, and protecting special education.

She is the only candidate in Worcester to receive an endorsement from the Educational Association of Worcester, the local branch of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. She has also been endorsed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association!

Her opponent organized a bus to January 6 and has been endorsed by the 1776 PAC, a homophobic, transphobic, and racist MAGA PAC.

Richard Purcell - Richard Purcell - Holyoke

City Council, Ward 4

From Rick: "I am running for City Council to improve the Quality of Life of the Citizens of Holyoke. I want to actually get things accomplished. I will not waste time complaining about where I sit or who I sit next to in City Council Chambers.

I will continue the work I already do in Holyoke but will do it as elected official engaging with the other elected officials to make Holyoke the Pride of Hampden County."

How you can get involved!

Contact our Director of Communications Eliza or Our Membership Director Liam today to get involved: [email protected].

