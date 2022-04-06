An Evening with Jill Stein & Matthew Hoh

Peace activist and candidate for US Senate Matthew Hoh and Dr. Jill Stein, pioneering environmental health advocate and the Green Party's candidate for President in 2012 and 2016 recently hosted an on-line conversation.

Jill and Matt spoke about the current moment of crisis in Ukraine and demanded that we build an independent political movement for people, planet, and peace over profit.

They also spoke about how the corporate political establishment designs obstacles to prevent people-powered campaigns, such as the anti-democratic ballot access regime that demands Matt submit 14,000 signatures by May 15 just to get on the ballot.