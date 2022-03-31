Join us at Green Events and Actions!

The D.A. Recall and San Francisco Values

Saturday, April 2, 2022, 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm PST

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s recently elected District Attorney, is facing a recall election in June. It does not please certain interests in the liberal city that he is fulfilling his campaign promise of prosecuting police officers who use excessive force and fatally shoot without cause. This forum examines what it means to be a progressive prosecutor and the possibilities for real justice and public safety in a capitalist system.

This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.

Lara Bazelon – Law Professor at the University of San Francisco, on behalf of the Chesa Boudin anti-recall campaign

Dan Kapelovitz – Green Party Candidate for California Attorney General

Richard Tan – Criminal defense attorney in Oakland

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only."

An Evening with Jill Stein & Matthew Hoh

Friday, April 1, 2022, at 5 pm PST

Join peace activist and candidate for US Senate Matthew Hoh for a conversation with Dr. Jill Stein, pioneering environmental-health advocate and the Green Party's candidate for President in 2012 and 2016.

Jill and Matt will discuss why the current moment of crisis urgently demands that we build an independent political movement for people, planet, and peace over profit.

They'll also talk about how the corporate political establishment designs obstacles to prevent people-powered campaigns, such as the anti-democratic ballot access regime that demands Matt submit 14,000 signatures by May 15 just to get on the ballot.

Bring your questions for Matt and Jill, and please join us for what's sure to be a powerful and inspiring conversation! Register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

SAVE THE DATE: Earth Day to May Day, Code Red for the Planet

Monday, April 11 at 6 PM PT (9 PM ET) via Zoom

The Green Party US EcoAction Committee is hosting an online forum for organizing Earth Day to May Day

Special guests will include recent Green Party presidential nominees Howie Hawkins and Dr. Jill Stein, EcoAction co-chairs DawnMarie Cronen and Mark Dunlea, and Markie Miller of the Ohio Greens Lake Erie Bill of Rights.

Howie Hawkins will talk about organizing around the Ecosocialist Green New Deal, part of our 2022 #ED2MD theme along with rights of nature and real zero emissions.

Dr. Stein will talk about the Earth Day Strike 2022 for People, Planet and Peace over Profit. The forum will outline the key themes for Earth Day to May Day and give suggestions about how to organize and support such efforts in your community.

Listen to an interview with Luis Rodriguez by Radio Informer

Interview with California Green Governor candidate Luis J. Rodriguez. Radio Informar - KDVS 90.3 FM Davis, CA (student/community-based radio) Host: Francisco Dominguez 2/24/2022 @KDVS903fm, @LatinxGreens

Long Live Alternative Parties Podcast: Interview with Laura Wells

Laura Wells was interviewed on Wednesday, March 30th on this "Long Live Alternative Parties" podcast (24 minutes) with Andrew Bushard on the morning after she returned from the All The Walls Must Fall conference in Arizona, a conference that opposed the deadly border walls in the US, Palestine, and elsewhere.

Support the GPCA Endorsed 2022 Left Unity Slate of Candidates

Earth Day Strike 2022 – Earth Day to May Day

The Green Party of California has endorsed the Earth Day Strike 2022, as we continue to support unifying movements that put people, planet, and peace over profit through building community alternatives and local strikes.

