Join Us At the Medicaid March, General Assembly, and More!

Latest news from the Green Party of Allegheny County (GPOAC)

PITTSBURGH – With about a month to go before election day, we need ALL HANDS ON DECK to get the word out about our Green candidates! Check out the events and ideas below for ways you can get involved.

Join The Medicaid March on Thursday 10/1

GPOAC has endorsed the Medicaid March on 10/1 at 4pm, and we're looking for a strong Green turnout! Wear your Green t-shirt or swag if you can make it! If you're interested in attending please let Jay Walker know.

Stop Banking the Bomb on Friday 10/2!

GPOAC has been a long-time co-sponsor of the Stop Banking the Bomb campaign to get PNC to divest from nuclear weapons.

Join the next picket at 11:30 a.m. on Friday 10/2 in front of PNC Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.

See the Facebook event for more information.

Wear you're Green Party shirt and swag if you can!

Support Green Candidates!

On Friday October 2nd at 5:30pm, Jay Walker will host a Campaign Kick-Off!

For more information, see the Facebook event to learn how to RSVP to attend in-person or watch the live stream from home! Follow Jay on social media to learn about future events! You can also find out how to get involved at jaytingwalker.com/get-involved.

Michael Bagdes-Canning campaign welcomes volunteers to help with phonebanking and textbanking voters! New swag is also available in the campaign store which will help fund ads, yard signs, and more. Sign up to volunteer at mikeforpa64.com/phonebank. Follow the campaign on Facebook and other social media too.

If you use social media, please share more information about our statewide slate including Tim Runkle for treasurer, Olivia Faison for auditor, and Richard Weiss for attorney general!

More information is found at greenslate2020.org. Let your friends, family, and neighbors know!

October General Assembly on Tuesday 10/6

Our next Green Party of Allegheny County General Assembly will be on Tuesday 10/6 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom.

We're expecting a guest speaker to tell us about the ballot referendum in Pittsburgh on a community-led police review board, as well as planning for the 2020 election and for 2021. We'll also be trying a new format for the meeting to streamline our discussion and stay on topic. We hope you'll join us!

If you have agenda items for the general assembly or wish to participate, please let Garret know at info@alleghenygreens.org.

Campaign teams

Jay Ting Walker for PA-23 meets Mondays at 5pm

Michael Bagdes-Canning for PA 64 meets Sundays at 5pm

Sign up on the respective websites to join the team, volunteer, or donate.

You can always get the latest event information from Facebook (like and follow us @AlleghenyGreens!) or via our website and Google Calendar: https://www.alleghenygreens.org/meetings-and-events

Garret Wassermann, Vice-Chair

Green Party of Allegheny County

info@alleghenygreens.org

https://www.alleghenygreens.org/donate