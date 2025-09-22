Join Us: Vital Discussions on Justice and Green Candidates!

Date: Thursday, September 25
Time: 5:00 PM PT
Location: Register for free on Zoom
Join the virtual town hall featuring Michael Dublin, the Green Party Candidate for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. Hosted by Rick Lass, Chair of the Green Congressional Campaign Committee (GCCC), this event will highlight local and national issues, lessons learned from his previous run, and plans for the 2026 campaign.
Tune in each month to watch interviews of different candidates and support their campaigns at GREEN CAMPAIGN SPOTLIGHT.
URGENT CALL TO ACTION - Lifeline For Palestine
Our friends at Taxpayers Against Genocide have shared an urgent call to action! PLEASE Join us and:
1 - Send a letter to President Mahmoud Abbas and Ambassador Riyad Mansour, urging them to request a Multinational Protection Force Through Uniting for Peace by clicking HERE.
2- Email the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, via his spokesperson, Stéphane Djarric, at [email protected] and message him on X at @antonioguterres and urge him to support the Uniting for Peace mechanism and take the following actions:
- A UN protection force to deliver humanitarian aid, protect civilians, preserve evidence of war crimes, and facilitate reconstruction;
- Comprehensive sanctions and military embargo;
- Withdrawal of Israel’s General Assembly credentials;
- Reactivation of the UN’s long-dormant anti-apartheid mechanism, and
- Establishing a war crimes tribunal.
The one-year deadline set by the General Assembly for Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice rulings expired this week on Sept.18, after which the General Assembly is slated to vote on specific actions to end Israel’s genocide.
So the next several days are absolutely crucial towards supporting the Uniting for Peace mechanism in the UN General Assembly.
We need to mobilize as many supporters as possible to write to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and urge him to take action NOW.
Learn more at Lifeline For Palestine. and please send emails and letter and spread the word!
YOUR RIGHTS ARE NOT FOR SALE!
FUND THE FIGHT FOR CALIFORNIA'S FUTURE WITH BUTCH WARE!
Saturday September 27, 6PM PT, ONLINE
Join this fundraiser with Dr. Butch Ware, Dr. Jill Stein, and Jaime Gutierrez (immigration lawyer & human rights activist) for critical discussions about your rights and how you can better protect your community.
From censorship bills like AB175 to ICE raids threatening our neighbors, California deserves leaders who will stop talking, and start fighting.This is more than a political campaign. It's a chance to take back our power, and build a California serves us all.
Monterey Chapter Launch:
Californians for Proportional Representation
Date: Tuesday, September 26
Time: 6–8 PM PT
Location: Dust Bowl Brewing Co. 290 Figueroa Street Monterey, CA 93940
Meet fellow electoral reformers at this fun and energizing gathering and connect with the movement to help shape the direction of proportional representation in Monterey County.
Rebooting Democracy:
Reform and Representation in California
Date: Tuesday, September 30
Time: 5:30PM PT
Location:CLARA Auditorium, 1425 24th Street, Sacramento, CA
Our partners at ProRep Coalition are organizing across California to advance the movement for proportional representation. We invite you to attend their two upcoming in-person events to learn more and support our collective efforts for a multiparty democracy in our state.
The discussion will dig into the structural flaws fueling today’s political crises—from winner-take-all elections that silence most voters, to legislative maps engineered to entrench insider politicians.
