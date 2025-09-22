Join Us: Vital Discussions on Justice and Green Candidates!

The Green Party of California is leading the charge demanding a future rooted in truth, accountability, and real representation! We are committed to exposing corporate influence in politics and advocating for a government that serves the people, not billionaires.

Join us for our upcoming events, including a pivotal discussion on lineage-based reparations and opportunities to support Green candidates ready to make a difference. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative movement for justice and equity!

Dr. Butch Ware at the California Educational Gubernatorial Forum

When people hear THE TRUTH from a career politician running for office, they are often amazed, delighted and supportive. Let’s face it, Californians are painfully aware of the deep corporate influence over our state and federal politics, but we have not heard our so-called representatives in office speak the truth about it.

THAT'S ABOUT TO CHANGE!

Dr. Butch Ware, the Green Party of California’s endorsed Gubernatorial candidate, spoke the truth about the state of our government in the Sept. 8, California Educational Gubernatorial Forum held in Sacramento, hosted by APAPA (Asian Pacific American Public Affairs) organization.

The reason Green Party candidates are often shut out of candidate debates and forums by corporate media is exactly this! Because Greens will tell the truth about the bought candidates of team Red and Blue who sell out to the same billionaires, while our party and our candidates reject legalized bribes from corporations and super PACs. Learn more about Dr. Ware’s campaign and spread the word!

Watch the video of Dr. Butch Ware’s opening remarks and follow up forum commentary by other candidates and the CBS news report.

Greens Are Taking Charge: Meet the Candidate!