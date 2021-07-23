Join Wisconsin Greens at July 24 March for Medicare for All

MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Green Party is supporting the March for Medicare for All, a national grassroots coalition that is organizing marches to call for Medicare for All across the country on Saturday, July 24.

With the US leading the world in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's an outrage that we remain the only wealthy country with a pay-or-die healthcare system. We will march in solidarity with people in 45 cities and counting to demand that politicians respond to the public demand for Medicare for All NOW.