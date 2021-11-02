Kati Medford: Change is happening in Minneapolis

There are more candidates running for Ward 13 this year than have in quite some time. I think this reflects the growing dissatisfaction with our current representation. Change is happening in Minneapolis, and I don’t want to sit on the sidelines. It’s time for us to take an active role in making things right.

There’s one other candidate who feels like I do, and that’s Mike Norton for Minneapolis City Council - Ward 13. We don’t share the same views on everything, but we do agree that progress is needed now rather than the status quo. Rank me Number 1 and Mike Number 2 when you go vote today, and let’s start moving forward!

Kati Medford

For Minneapolis City Council, Ward 13

www.katiforward13.com

www.facebook.com/KatiForWard13