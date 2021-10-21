Kearni Warren for Chester, PA City Council

Kearni Warren was born in Chester and was raised in the Ruth L. Bennett Homes. She is an activist, author, healthcare advocate, speaker, caregiver, and humanitarian. Kearni has seen first-hand the value of hard work and achieving the impossible through difficulty…

"Change will not happen if the people remain silent and still. We must fight for our children and their right to receive a quality education and to be guided by appropriate leaders who have our children's best interest in mind."

