Latest news from New Jersey

GPNJ Solidarity Action, Seth Kaper-Dale Special Conversation & Upcoming Meetings

TRENTON, NJ – The Green Party of New Jersey (GPNJ) now has 11,488 registered Greens as of February 1st! Our coalition work continues this weekend with an urgent action. We also are announcing our next Special Conversation featuring Seth Kaper-Dale and few upcoming state chapter meetings.

Solidarity & Support Alabama Amazon Union

Local activists from across New Jersey stand in solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers and workers everywhere! Activists will rally in front of the Bellmawr, New Jersey Amazon warehouse to show support to the Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama and workers everywhere. Bessemer, Alabama, sits on the outskirts of Birmingham and with a population of 26,500 — about 75% African American — has become a central focus for class struggle. At the Bessemer Amazon warehouse thousands of workers are fighting for a union

GPNJ are a host and co-sponsor for the "Support Alabama Amazon Union: Fight Racism & Union Busting!" as numerous events will occur across the country in solidarity this Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., with our YES Caucus, SJ Solidarity Collective and New Labor. This event will be outside the Amazon Warehouse at 281 Benigno Boulevard in Bellmawr, NJ. We invite you to attend! So please bundle up, wear a mask, bring hand sanitizer and rallying signs, remain socially distant and park in the Goodwill Lot across the street.

You can read more about Support Amazon Workers here. Read our press release.

We hope to see you there!

Seth Kaper-Dale Special Conversation "An Approach to Welcoming Refugees & Immigrants in NJ: Challenges & Opportunities" and GPNJ February State Monthly Meeting

We are hosting our next Special Conversation featuring Seth Kaper-Dale before our GPNJ State Meeting on Sunday, February 28th, from 1-1:45pm via zoom. You will need to register to attend and be able to ask questions afterwards.

Join us for a presentation exploring one organization's approach to supporting refugees, asylees and unaccompanied minors entering NJ, all against a backdrop of ICE threats and injustices.

Seth Kaper-Dale was the Green Party of NJ’s candidate for New Jersey governor in 2017. He is the pastor of the Reformed Church of Highland Park and Executive Director of the Reformed Church of Highland Park’s Affordable Housing Corporation.

Once again, if you want to participate live and be included in our Q&A period after Seth's presentation please make sure to register for the event here.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsc-qvqTkqHtwVnZdcEdbiKvGzmpSMZqb0

We will then proceed to hold our February State Monthly Meeting until 3pm. Everyone is welcome to attend!

YES Caucus - Young EcoSocialists Monthly Meeting

Our YES Caucus is hosting their next meeting tonight Friday, February 19th at 8pm. The Young Ecosocialists, here in New Jersey, and around the country have continued to do amazing work over the last month since our last state meeting. Our members have been organizing in a variety of ways. Several new members also joined them this month. They invite you to their virtual meeting, tonight, February 19, 2021 at 8PM! They have a lot to discuss, including elections for the YES-Communications position, and hope to see you there!

Please join them online this evening via zoom. Contact [email protected] for more information.

You can follow their caucus on Facebook.

The Ocean County Chapter Monthly Meeting

Our Ocean County Chapter is hosting their next monthly meeting Wednesday, February 24th from 7:30-8:30pm via zoom. They are discussing potential candidates for this years State Assembly race. Their meetings will be the fourth Wednesday of the month from 7:30-8:30pm this year.

You can follow their chapter on Facebook. Contact [email protected] for more information.

LatinX Caucus - Organizing & Monthly Meeting

The Latinx Caucus is looking to reorganize for 2021 and needs your help. We will be hosting our first meeting this year and making it bilingual. We welcome your suggestions and input. The meeting will be Sunday, March 14th from 12-1pm.

Their caucus is located on Facebook. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Nuestro Caucus LatinX busca reorganizarse para el 2021 y necesita su ayuda. Celebraremos nuestra primera reunión este año y la haremos bilingüe. Agradecemos sus sugerencias y aportes. La reunión será el domingo 14 de marzo de 12 a 13 h.

Su grupo se encuentra aquí en Facebook.

