Latest news from the Green Party of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Area

No Spray Webinar

"Removing Pesticides From our Public Spaces" will feature a Green Party of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Area (GPAMA) panelist relating our effort to end the use of glyphosate on county-administered properties in Bernalillo County. Join this national webinar on Zoom on Thursday, April 8, at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Register in advance.

GPAMA Monthly Meeting

Wednesday, April 21, 6:00 p.m., 1100 Carlisle SE in the Blue Room at The Source with appropriate social distancing. Contact for log-in/call-in information.

Redistricting Committee Webinar

New Mexico’s Citizen Redistricting Committee –A Comparison with Similar Models, Thursday, April 29, 10:00 a. m. on Zoom. Registration link: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CzXwQP0bStS0T1OzwUsdug

Green Party of New Mexico (GPNM) Annual Convention/Meeting

Saturday, June 12, 2021. Time and venue or platform to be determined.

GPAMA

