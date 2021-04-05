Latest news from the Green Party of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Area
No Spray Webinar
"Removing Pesticides From our Public Spaces" will feature a Green Party of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Area (GPAMA) panelist relating our effort to end the use of glyphosate on county-administered properties in Bernalillo County. Join this national webinar on Zoom on Thursday, April 8, at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Register in advance.
GPAMA Monthly Meeting
Wednesday, April 21, 6:00 p.m., 1100 Carlisle SE in the Blue Room at The Source with appropriate social distancing. Contact for log-in/call-in information.
Redistricting Committee Webinar
New Mexico’s Citizen Redistricting Committee –A Comparison with Similar Models, Thursday, April 29, 10:00 a. m. on Zoom. Registration link: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CzXwQP0bStS0T1OzwUsdug
Green Party of New Mexico (GPNM) Annual Convention/Meeting
Saturday, June 12, 2021. Time and venue or platform to be determined.
GPAMA
gpabqmetro.org
